Sen. Mitt Romney rushed to defend fellow Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota on Monday after former President Trump slammed “this jerk” for acknowledging the results of the 2020 election.

Mr. Romney said Mr. Rounds is on the right side of history.

“Mike Rounds speaks truth knowing that our Republic depends upon it,” the Utah Republican said on social media.

“Republicans like Govs Hutchinson, Baker & Hogan; Sens McConnell, Thune & Johnson; Bush & Cheney; plus 60+ courts and even the right-leaning Wall Street Journal editorial page agree: Joe Biden won the election,” Mr. Romney posted.

Mr. Trump on Monday lashed out at Mr. Rounds after he said Mr. Biden won the election fair and square during an appearance Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state,” Mr. Rounds said. “The election was fair, as fair as we have seen. We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency.”

The comment left Mr. Trump seething with anger.

“Despite massive evidence to the contrary, including much of it pouring in from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other states, he found the election to be ok—just fine,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “Is he crazy or just stupid?”

“Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again,” Mr. Trump said. “The Radical Left Democrats and RINOS, like ‘Senator’ Mike Rounds, do not make it easy for our Country to succeed.”

