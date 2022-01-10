The buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine’s border and the Russian military’s role in putting down protests in Kazakhstan will be the main topics of discussion this week during a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels.

The U.S. and NATO have rejected Russian demands that the alliance not admit any new members close to its territory. Ukraine has indicated a desire to join NATO, as Russia continues to amass at least 100,000 troops on the border.

“We are always ready to listen to Russian concerns, and NATO will make every effort to find a political way forward. But for dialogue to be meaningful, it must also address allies’ long-standing concerns about Russia’s action,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a recent meeting of NATO foreign ministers. “It must be based on the core principles of European security, and it must take place in consultation with Ukraine.”

The NATO-Russia Council was established in May 2002 to provide a forum for discussion and consultation between the alliance and Moscow.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the first since two were held in 2019.

