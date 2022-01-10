The Republican National Committee announced Monday it was filing suit against New York City for a recently passed ordinance granting more than 800,000 immigrants the right to vote in city elections.

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, announced the lawsuit on Monday. Mrs. McDaniel argued that allowing non-citizens to vote would damage the validity of the U.S. electoral process.

“American elections should be decided by American citizens,” she said. “If Democrats can subvert elections this flagrantly in America’s largest city, they can do it anywhere.”

Last month, the New York City Council voted to become the first major U.S. jurisdiction to allow noncitizens to vote in its municipal elections.

The move, if allowed to be implemented, is expected to open the door for more than 800,000 foreign citizens, whether in the U.S. legally or illegally, to cast ballots starting in 2023.

Under the new law, immigrants could vote only in local elections, not state or federal ones. Several smaller jurisdictions across the U.S., including some in the deep blue states of Vermont and Maryland, have similar laws in place.

Although the bill was passed under outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, it only became law over the weekend. Newly inaugurated Mayor Eric Adams, who initially expressed skepticism about the bill, allowed it to become law by not vetoing it.

“I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” said Mr. Adams, a Democrat.

Republicans argue that allowing noncitizens to vote, even in local elections, will damage the validity of the U.S. electoral process and devalue citizenship.

“The RNC is suing to protect the integrity of our elections, and we stand ready to do the same wherever Democrats try to attack the basic security of your ballot,” Mrs. McDaniel said.

