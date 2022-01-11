Federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday remained tight-lipped in the face of senator’s questions about whether FBI informants were present during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jill Sanborn, the assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch, said she could not “go into specifics of sources and methods” when confronted with a tense line of questioning by Sen. Ted Cruz at a Judiciary Committee hearing.

Of particular interest for Mr. Cruz was the presence of alleged FBI informant Ray Epps, who can be seen in a Jan. 5, 2021, video encouraging rallygoers to enter the Capitol the next day.

In a separate video from outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, a man Mr. Cruz identified as Mr. Epps was seen whispering to a rioter immediately before the individual tore down a police barricade outside of the Capitol.

Mr. Epps’ ties to the FBI have been an issue since the agency inexplicably removed his name from its list of people wanted for questioning in connection with the Capitol riot.

Mr. Epps was never charged with a crime stemming from his involvement in the riot.

“There are a lot of people who are understandably very concerned about Mr. Epps,” Mr. Cruz said. “Ms. Sanborn, was Ray Epps a fed?”

“Sir, I cannot answer that question,” Ms. Sanborn replied.

Later, Sen. Tom Cotton asked Matthew Olsen, the assistant attorney general for the National Security Division, why Mr. Epps had not been charged.

“Mr. Olsen, who is Ray Epps and why was he removed from the FBI’s most-wanted list?” Mr. Cotton asked.

Mr. Olsen replied: “Senator, I don’t have any information about that individual.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.