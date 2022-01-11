Former President Donald Trump criticized Republicans on Tuesday that refuse to admit publicly they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mr. Trump, a leading figure within the GOP, told One America News it was “gutless” for elected officials to equivocate when questioned about their vaccination status.

“I’ve taken it. I’ve had the booster,” said Mr. Trump. “Many politicians–I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?’ – because they had the vaccine – and they’re answering like–in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it. Because they’re gutless.”

Mr. Trump added that such elected officials were doing their constituents little favor given the success that immunization has had in stymying the pandemic.

“You gotta say it, whether you had it or not,” said Mr. Trump. “But the fact is that I think the vaccines saved tens of millions throughout the world … If they get it, they’re not going to hospitals for the most part and dying.”

Mr. Trump has emerged as a sharp champion of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by his administration through an $18 billion program called “Operation Warp Speed.”

