The federal government has secured 50 million of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests President Biden promised to Americans and will begin delivering them before the end of January, a health official said Tuesday at a Senate hearing in which administration officials faced a grilling from both parties over the dearth of COVID-19 tests and confusing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dawn O’Connell, an assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, said the administration has completed four contracts and the U.S. Postal Service has agreed to distribute the tests while U.S. Digital Services administers a website where people can order tests.

“We anticipate the first tests going out at the end of the month with remaining tests going out over the next 60 days,” Ms. O’Connell told the Senate Health Committee.

She offered the update as the nation nears an all-time peak in hospitalizations, averaging about 140,000, because of the omicron variant ripping through parts of the country.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said reports from South Africa and the U.K. suggest the variant is less severe overall but is spreading so fast that it is reaching the unvaccinated and medically vulnerable at an unprecedented rate.

“Despite a potential decrease in severity, the substantial number of absolute cases is resulting in hospitalization increases across all age groups, including children aged 0 to 4,” Dr. Walensky testified, referring to young children who are not eligible for vaccines yet.

There is emerging evidence the omicron wave is beginning to peak in parts of the country, notably New York City, but it might move to other parts of the country and cause more havoc.

“The rise was really sharp, the decline in infections will be steep but not as steep as the rise,” Saad B. Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, told The Washington Times. “I expect things to start falling … to become more stabilized, in early February. the places I’m concerned about is the Midwest and the Mountain West.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the creeping wave underscores the need for Americans to get vaccinated and a booster shot to enjoy sufficient protection against emerging variants.

But he also said it will be important to develop a vaccine against all coronaviruses. He said his division of the National Institutes of Health is awarding funding to four academic institutions to pursue a pan-coronavirus vaccine.

In the meantime, many Americans are struggling to find tests, sparking complaints that Mr. Biden was caught flat-footed by the omicron variant after its discovery around Thanksgiving.

Mr. Biden said insurers will be required to reimburse enrollees for up to eight at-home tests per person, per month, as he tries to get his plan for sending 500 million tests off the ground.

Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, said it is perplexing that after two years, the administration seems unable to prepare for emerging threats or communicate sound advice to the American people.

“Quite frankly, you’ve lost their trust,” Mr. Burr said, adding that the push for vaccine mandates is making things worse.

If the administration does not up its game, he said, “things are going to get worse before they get better.”

To that end, Dr. Walensky tried to eliminate confusion over isolation guidance that was altered around the holidays “has resulted in numerous questions.”

She said people who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days, regardless of vaccination status. If they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving — for instance, their fever has been gone for 24 hours — they no longer have to isolate but should wear a well-fitting mask at home and in public for additional five days.

During that five-day period, she said, people should avoid travel and activities in which they cannot wear a mask.

Senate Health Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, Washington Democrat, demanded the clarification after hearing from a number of constituents who are exhausted and confused by the guidance.

At the same time, she said Republicans cannot complain without doing their part to fight the virus. She accused them of demanding in-classroom learning, without voting for funding that helped that happen, and criticized the CDC for its confusing guidance without calling out misinformation emanating from corners of their own party.

“We’re not going to get out of this crisis by treating each challenge as a political opportunity,” Ms. Murray said.

