The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the Capitol is demanding documents and testimony from the speechwriter behind President Donald Trump’s address at a massive rally near the White House that preceded the riot.

In the latest round of subpoenas announced Tuesday, the panel named Ross Worthington among a group of individuals the committee said were behind the rally as the committee expands its probe.

“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally at the Ellipse,” said committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat. “Protests on that day escalated into an attack on our democracy. Protestors became rioters who carried out a violent attempt to derail the peaceful transfer of power.”

The committee says Mr. Worthington, a former White House aide, assisted in drafting Mr. Trump’s speech in which he “falsely asserted that he had won the 2020 presidential election and urged the crowd to ‘fight much harder’ and ‘stop the steal.’”

“President Trump also encouraged attendees to march to the Capitol, telling them ‘I’ll be there with you,’” Mr. Thompson wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoena.

The committee also named political strategists Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, who the lawmakers say advised members of Mr. Trump’s team leading up to the rally.

The committee said Messrs. Surabian and Schwartz have details about the appearance fees for those who spoke at the rally and “media coverage after January 6th about the rally.”

“We have reason to believe the individuals we’ve subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee as we push ahead to investigate this attack on our democracy and ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” Mr. Thompson said.

