North Korea has conducted a second major missile test of the new year, firing into the sea what South Korean officials say could be an upgrade of its claimed “hypersonic” missile technology.

Pyongyang’s renewed military tests, which were quickly condemned by both the United States and Japan, provide worrying evidence of what could be growing impatience by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with the stalled nuclear talks with the Biden administration, even as the North faces severe economic stresses at home.

The North’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities remain as opaque as ever: The Pentagon said it is still assessing the regime’s claims that it test-fired a hypersonic missile last week. If true, it would amount to a significant escalation of tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul — along with the United States.

U.S. officials said they would continue to refer to the North Korean missile as a ballistic rather than hypersonic weapon, but added the North was pursuing a dangerous path.

The North Korean tests “continue to be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “We certainly call on [North Korea] to abide by those obligations and those responsibilities and look for ways to de-escalate.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff detected Tuesday’s launch from what it called an “inland area” and said it traveled to the divided peninsula’s East Sea. The missile traveled about 430 miles at nearly 10 times the speed of sound, officials said.

“It is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and poses a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the international community,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding Seoul “strongly demands the North stop its programs immediately.”

North Korea fired another missile about a week ago that it also claimed was a hypersonic weapon. But South Korean government officials downplayed that, arguing that it was most likely a conventional missile, according to The Korea Times.

Whether hypersonic or conventional, the launch from North Korea posed little threat to U.S. territories and national interests but only adds to the tensions in the region, according to officials from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

“The missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of [North Korea’s] illicit weapons program. The U.S. commitment to the defense of [South Korea] and Japan remains ironclad,” the U.S. command said in a statement.

Despite doubts about the North Korean missile’s capabilities, The Associated Press reported that U.S. airports along the West Coast were reporting they had been given a surprise order to briefly freeze ground operations and delay takeoffs and landings just minutes after the North Korean launch was detected.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not respond to a request for comment.

Among the sites reported that “ground stop” order were airports in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

