Georgian Stacey Abrams is among the voting-rights activists who are skipping President Biden‘s event in Atlanta on Tuesday to push for Democratic voting legislation.

Ms. Abrams, a Democratic candidate for governor, reportedly has a scheduling conflict with the president’s speech. Vice President Kamala Harris will appear with the president.

Boycotting the event are some civil-rights groups including Black Voters Matter, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, the Asian American Advocacy Fund and the GALEO Impact Action Fund, which represents Latinos.

Some of their leaders are accusing Mr. Biden of engaging in a “photo op” while failing to take stronger action in Washington to pass the legislation.

In his speech, Mr. Biden will support a “carve out” to the Senate’s filibuster rule to pass the voting measures. The filibuster requires 60 votes to pass most legislation, while the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties.

On Twitter, Ms. Abrams said Monday the battle for voting rights “takes persistence.” She thanked Mr. Biden “for refusing to relent until the work is finished.”

“Welcome back to Georgia where we get good done,” she tweeted.

Former Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh called Ms. Abrams‘ absence “an incredible snub of both Biden and Harris, who will be in the capital city of Stacey Abrams’ own state to talk about her signature issue.”

“Somehow she can’t find the time to be there,” Mr. Murtaugh tweeted. “Gives you an idea of how politically toxic Joe Biden really is.”

