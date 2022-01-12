Bands of heavily armed guerrilla troops will soon be sweeping through several counties in rural North Carolina in their regular campaign against the forces of a fictional country known as “Pineland.”

If they are successful, the fighters will be able to don the coveted Green Beret of the U.S. Army Special Forces after the last battle.

From Jan. 22 through Feb. 4, students from the Army’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg, N.C. will be taking part in the latest “Robin Sage” exercise, the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training.

The Special Forces candidates will be placed in an environment of what Army officials called “political instability and armed conflict” and be forced to solve problems to meet the challenges of the training.

The Robin Sage exercises have been a regular feature in the region around Fort Bragg for more than 50 years. Locals sign up to play indigenous forces while rotating Army troops act as the opposing military of the “Pineland Republic.”

Realism is paramount so blank gunfire and flares are a frequent element in the drills.

“We appreciate the support and consideration the citizens of North Carolina extend to the soldiers participating in the exercises and thank them for their understanding of any inconveniences the training may cause,” Army Special Warfare Center officials said in a statement.

Local law enforcement agencies have been notified about the exercises and civilian and military participants have procedures to follow in the event of contact with police. The students will wear military uniforms during most of the training and will wear a distinctive brown armband if the situation requires them to be in civilian clothes, Army officials said.

All training areas and any vehicles used in the Robin Sage exercise will be clearly marked.

“Safety is always the command’s top priority during all training events,” officials said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.