A soldier found dead in his off-post home near Fairbanks, Alaska is the fifth soldier to die in the state in less than two months.

The cause of death of Master Sgt. Wesley Woods, 40, remains under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Paramedics spent more than 30 minutes trying to revive Master Sgt. Woods on Dec. 30, 2021 but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

His death was the latest in a string of Alaska-based soldiers in recent weeks. Spec. Hunter Trey Stafford, 21, died Dec. 8 at his off-post residence in Fairbanks. Meanwhile, Sgt. Miles Tarron, 30 was discovered dead in his car in Anchorage on Nov. 28. On Nov. 26, Spec. Isaiah O’Neal was found dead in his vehicle in Fairbanks, while the body of Sgt. Christian D’Andrea, 22, was found at his off-post home in Fairbanks on Nov 12, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

As the twin investigations into the death of Master Sgt. Woods continue, the Army’s senior non-commissioned officer took to social media to ask, “When did suicide become the answer?”

“I care so much for you guys, my Arctic Warriors,” Command Sgt. Major Phil Blaisdell wrote on Instagram. “Please send me a DM if you need something.”

