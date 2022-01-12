CHICAGO — Chicago teachers backed an agreement dictating COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district Wednesday, after classes were cancelled for five days due to a standoff over remote learning and virus testing.
The Chicago Teachers Union full membership vote followed tentative approval on Monday by union leaders, who urged teachers to back the deal despite frustration that the district wouldn’t grant demands for widespread coronavirus testing or commit to districtwide remote learning during a COVID-19 surge.
Union President Jesse Sharkey acknowledged Monday that the agreement “wasn’t a home run” but was “as much as we could get right now.”
The agreement will expand COVID-19 testing and create standards to switch schools to remote learning. It also resulted in the district buying KN95 masks for students and teachers, boosting incentives to attract substitute teachers and allowing teachers unpaid leave related to the pandemic.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.