Another left-wing prosecutor is running for office, but this time it’s in traditionally conservative Orange County, California, rather than a liberal big city.

The election pitting Democratic criminal lawyer Pete Hardin against Republican District Attorney Todd Spitzer is scheduled for June. While it is already full of intrigue and accusations, the race will take place against a national backdrop in which the traditional role of district attorneys is under attack by progressives.

The Orange County race is significant because the winner will oversee the sixth largest prosecutorial office in the U.S., with a $150 million annual budget and some 900 employees, and it has long been viewed as a Republican stronghold. Today, there are about 68,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Orange County, according to the registrar of voters office.

Already, the candidates for district attorney are pointing the scandal finger at each other.

For instance, Mr. Hardin left the Marine Corps and the Orange County district attorney’s office under a cloud, according to the Spitzer campaign and records reviewed by the Orange County Register. The newspaper reported that Mr. Hardin received accolades for his military service but also an “honorable discharge for unacceptable conduct.”

“Just like Hardin lost his job in the military due to his own sexual and professional misconduct, he was forced to resign from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office after getting caught engaging in even worse behavior,” the Spitzer campaign alleges.

The Spitzer campaign declined to provide the records it says prove the allegations, and Mr. Spitzer declined to elaborate in an interview with The Washington Times.

Mr. Hardin’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the Hardin campaign paints Mr. Spitzer as a walking advertisement for scandalous politics, pointing to his alleged favoritism toward friends in the office accused of improper behavior with co-workers.

In addition, a 2011 shooting survivor who supported Mr. Spitzer when he took office in 2019 is now backing Mr. Hardin, saying Mr. Spitzer failed to deliver on promises to clean up the DA’s office.

None of this is cheap. Mr. Spitzer noted that he spent some $1.5 million on his initial 2018 campaign and a similar sum will be expended this time.

Thus far, most of the progressive DAs who have taken office have done so with campaigns bankrolled by left-wing billionaire George Soros and the various PACs he has created. That was the blueprint followed by Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kimberly Gardner in St. Louis, George Gascón in Los Angeles and others elsewhere.

PACs funded almost exclusively by Mr. Soros have not cropped up in the Orange County race, but the specter of left-wing money is already an issue: In a speech to supporters, Mr. Hardin indicated he may be flush with progressive PAC cash.

“There are these groups across the country that are interested in criminal justice reform — Real Justice PAC, Smart Justice California, Courage California,” Mr. Hardin said in an audio clip the Spitzer campaign published. “I’ve met with all of them, developed relationships with all of them, they’re extremely interested in this campaign.”

“Some of them are big PACs that can put a lot of money into a race,” he said. “You know if we can raise a million dollars, great, we’ll do everything we can. But that might be chump change compared to what some of these outside groups can bring in.”

Like the other left-wing prosecutors, Mr. Hardin is pledging to not seek the death penalty, to do away with cash bail, to not charge juveniles as adults and to not seek any sort of enhancement when filing charges or seeking sentences. The approach is needed to break a cycle of racist criminal justice policies that have led to the incarceration of too many Black men, according to the progressive vision.

In all the cities where these district attorneys have taken power, however, huge spikes in violent crime and general lawlessness have occurred. The prosecutors’ tenures also have been marked by the firing of scores of veteran prosecutors and an increasingly hostile relationship between DA’s offices and police departments.

To get an idea of what Mr. Hardin would bring to Orange County, voters need only look next door to Los Angeles, Mr. Spitzer said. There, District Attorney George Gascón is facing a recall effort 13 months into his first term. Mr. Gascon, who embraces the left-wing model, has angered victims rights groups who say he is indifferent to crime victims. A lawsuit is active between Mr. Gascón and his deputy district attorneys who contend his refusal to file any enhancements violate state law.

Murders have spiked in Los Angeles as at least 786 people were killed in the county in the past 12 months, according to a list by the Los Angeles Times.

