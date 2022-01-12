Iran is believed to be behind a number of recent attacks targeting U.S. forces operating in parts of Iraq and Syria as part of a continuing mission to defeat the remnants of Islamic State forces, also known as Daesh.

American troops have come under fire at least three times since the start of the new year.

The U.S.-led coalition on Jan. 6 accused Iran-backed militias of targeting Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces base with a small international advisory presence in northeast Syria. The attack didn’t cause any casualties, but several rounds impacted inside the base and caused minor damage, officials said.

Coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces fired six artillery rounds toward the attack’s point of origin in response.

The attacks’ indiscriminate nature pose a “serious threat” to civilians in the area, said Army Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan Jr., commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

“The Coalition reserves the right to defend itself and partner forces against any threat, and will continue to do everything within its power to protect those forces,” Gen. Brennan said in a statement released by the command. “Our Coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria by militia groups that are backed by Iran. These attacks are a dangerous distraction from our Coalition’s shared mission to advise, assist and enable partner forces to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.