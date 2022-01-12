Consumer prices jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, saddling households with the highest inflation rate for necessities since 1982 and putting President Biden and Democrats on the defensive at the start of the midterm election year.

Prices rose again on a wide variety of goods such as food, furniture and appliances. Used vehicle prices increased 3.5% due to supply-chain shortages of semiconductors and other parts, bringing the increase from a year ago to 37.3%.

Real earnings fell 2.4% for the 12-month period.

Mr. Biden said the report actually shows “a meaningful reduction in headline inflation over last month, with gas prices and food prices falling.”

“We are making progress in slowing the rate of price increases,” the president said in a statement. “At the same time, this report underscores that we still have more work to do, with price increases still too high and squeezing family budgets.”

Gas prices were up 49.6% for the year, despite falling 0.5% in December. Grocery prices rose 6.5% in the past year.

A steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for products, but the U.S. has made little progress unclogging the supply chain at ports and warehouses, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday. He said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates several times this year to combat high inflation.

The historic rise in prices has put many families further behind with their household budgets, erasing significant wage gains during 2021. The high inflation also has contributed to Mr. Biden’s weak job-approval rating that is hovering around 40% in polls.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce cited the new inflation report in calling on the administration and Congress to put the brakes on federal spending, including Mr. Biden’s stalled $1.8 trillion social welfare and climate proposal.

“Today’s numbers are a reminder that we need policymakers focused on combatting inflation, Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark said. “That means avoiding policies, like the current so-called Build Back Better Bill that will fuel greater near-term price increases. Instead policymakers should pursue policies that will reduce inflationary pressures, including addressing the worker shortage crisis, expanding trade, and reducing tariffs.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, said Mr. Biden tried to brush off concerns about inflation last summer by calling it “transitory.”

“Despite the glaring warning signs, President Biden’s only strategy has been to spend more and do nothing to get ahead of these soaring costs,” Mr. McCarthy said. “Now, six months later, we know they were either misleading or completely incompetent in their assessment.”

Mr. Biden, who boasted last month that he had resolved supply-chain problems in time for Christmas, said Wednesday that inflation “is a global challenge, appearing in virtually every developed nation as it emerges from the pandemic economic slump.”

“America is fortunate that we have one of the fastest-growing economies — thanks in part to the [$1.9 trillion] American Rescue Plan — which enables us to address price increases and maintain strong, sustainable economic growth,” the president said. “That is my goal and I am focused on reaching it every day.”

Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, echoed the president’s message that supply chains “are jammed across the world.”

“This high inflation problem is a global problem,” Mr. Bernstein said on CNN.

He also said the rate of inflation actually declined in December, due mainly to lower fuel prices. He noted that the president ordered releases from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to alleviate high gas prices.

“We know what a challenge this is for middle-class families trying to make their budget,” Mr. Bernstein said. “That’s why we are working relentlessly.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Mr. Biden “does not care about the hurt he’s brought on millions of Americans.”

“Under Joe Biden everything costs more, store shelves are empty, and small businesses are struggling to hire workers and stay open,” she said. “Americans are paying the price for Biden’s failures, and Biden doesn’t care.”

