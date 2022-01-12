Campaign cash is flooding secretary of state races in presidential battleground states, as the office responsible for overseeing elections becomes a hot commodity in post-2020 America, according to a new analysis.

Fundraising hauls for some secretary of state candidates more than doubled from the amount raised in the same timeframe in previous cycles, found the review by the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice.

“It suggests we will see record amounts of money in election administrator contests in 2022, said the center’s report that was released Wednesday.

In Michigan, incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, has already raised $1.2 million for her reelection campaign – six times more than what her predecessor raised in 2014 at the same point in the election cycle.

GOP challenger Kristina Karamo, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump, raised more than $164,000 from over 2,600 contributions.

The flurry of interest — and cash — follows a sharp focus placed on secretaries of state when President Donald Trump and his allies challenged the 2020 election results in several states, though to no avail.

The Brennan Center report noted that many of the same states, including Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, are now seeing the unusual increase in fundraising in races to become the top election administrator.

The focus on elections systems and voting rules hasn’t waned. President Biden and his Democrats are demanding a major national overhaul of election laws and warning that the GOP is subverting democratic processes.

Georgia has been Ground Zero for both Mr. Trump’s stolen-election claims and Mr. Biden’s push for nationalization of election laws.

In that environment, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, an anti-Trump Republican running for reelection, has been raking in the cash. He raised less than $100,000 at this point in 2018 but now has almost $400,000 in the bank.

However, he trails in fundraising behind Rep. Jody Hice, a pro-Trump GOP candidate who has echoed the former president’s voter fraud concerns.

Mr. Hice, whose congressional district of urban and rural communities stretches from Atlanta to Augusta, has hauled in almost $600,000 in his bid for secretary of state.

He has been adamant that Mr. Trump “absolutely” won the 2020 election. “I believe if there was a fair election, it would be a different outcome,” the congressman said earlier this year.

On the Democratic side, Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen has raised nearly $400,000 in her bid secretary of state. She’s running on her opposition to “misinformation, conspiracy theories, and at times, straight-out lies” about the integrity of the state’s elections.

“I recognized exactly how dangerous that was for our democracy,” Ms. Nguyen told WABE, the NPR affiliate in Atlanta.

In Arizona, state House Democratic leader Reginald Bolding is running for secretary of state. She said the GOP’s efforts to restrict voting rules were the main factor in his decision to run.

“Across the country, Republican-controlled state legislatures are conducting partisan audits and rammed through election laws that suppress the right to vote,” Mr. Bolding said last week. “This is why I am running for secretary of state in Arizona. We must fight to protect our right to free and fair elections at all cost, where our voices are heard and our votes were counted.”

Arizona also was put in the national spotlight with a controversial audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county.

The audit results confirmed Mr. Biden’s victory and found he received a larger amount of votes than originally counted.

Jessica Anderson, executive director of the lobbying arm of the conservative Heritage Foundations, said to expect more scrutiny of who is running the elections.

“More and more people are starting to pay attention to who holds those incredibly vital positions as a secretary of state,” Ms. Anderson said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters. “What I think is important is that we don’t allow the secretary of state position to be politicized in any way.”

