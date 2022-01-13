Canada will let unvaccinated Canadian truckers cross the border from the U.S., dropping its COVID-19 immunization mandate days before it was set to take effect on Saturday.

Ottawa said American truckers will still have to be vaccinated or else be turned away.

But the Canadian government relented on its own truckers after the industry warned of massive disruptions from the rule.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance said about 10% of the 120,000 Canadian truckers who cross the border are unvaccinated.

The Canadian Press reported that companies were not opposed to the mandate itself so much as the timing of it, as the world deals with supply chain issues and a dearth of workers.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.