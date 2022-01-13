The Girl Scouts are returning to in-person cookie sales this season — but they’ll also be using DoorDash for online orders and selling a new brownie-inspired treat.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced this week they will add Adventurefuls, “brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt,” to their traditional lineup of cookies when the sales season starts next month.

Cookie booths also will be back this year. After two years of online-only cookie sales, the Scouts will reopen cookie booths in areas where COVID-19 health restrictions allow them and use DoorDash for on-demand electronic ordering.

“In prior years, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts quickly and cleverly adapted their selling methods to replace the iconic in-person cookie booths with new, innovative options,” the Scouts said in a statement. “For the 2022 season, councils are monitoring local data and mandates and are prepared for a successful season of cookie selling, whether digitally, in-person, or both.”

During the last two years, the organization said “girl entrepreneurs” hosted virtual cookie booths and drive-thru contactless cookie stands. They also studied order fulfillment to learn about the distribution process behind food delivery services.

“In 2021, Girl Scouts created new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses so they could continue to use their cookie funds to power experiences like camp, troop activities, and service projects in their communities,” said Judith Batty, the Scouts’ interim CEO.

“You may see cookies, but we see leadership and adventure in each box,” she added.

The Girl Scouts are switching to DoorDash for on-demand cookie orders after experiencing success with GrubHub last year. Starting Feb. 18, local girls will work with the company’s technology to track and fulfill orders in addition to managing inventory.

“As a Girl Scout Cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform, providing a fast and convenient option for customers to access beloved Girl Scout Cookies on-demand, while empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie businesses,” said Shanna Prevé, DoorDash’s vice president of strategic partnerships and business development.

Along with the new Adventurefuls, the Scouts will offer their traditional Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, S’mores, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and Thin Mints, among others.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.