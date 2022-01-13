Iran‘s supreme leader has had an animated video on his website this week that appears to dramatize an assassination of former President Trump, according to the Associated Press.

The video was released Wednesday by the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khameni and was apparently circulated to mark the two-year anniversary of the January 3, 2020, killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike.

In the cartoon video, titled “Revenge is Definite,” a robot makes its way onto the grounds of Mr. Trump‘s home in Palm Beach, Fla., and then onto a golf course where Mr. Trump is about to swing a club.

The robot then calls in a drone strike as another figure on the golf course, possibly meant to be former Vice President Mike Pence, suddenly receives a message from the drone operator: “Soleimani‘s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price.”

The AP reported that the video resembles an Iranian propaganda poster from last year.

Soleimani was commander of the Quds Force, an elite division of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for clandestine military operations.

He was killed by a drone strike near Baghdad, Iraq, that was ordered by the Trump administration.

Iran‘s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi made headlines earlier this month by demanding Mr. Trump be prosecuted and punished by death for ordering the Soleimani strike.

“If not, I’m telling all American leaders, don’t doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah,” the AP quoted the Iranian president as saying, referring to the worldwide Muslim community.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.