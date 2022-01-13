The investigation is continuing into a Navy helicopter crash near Norfolk, Virginia, that sent one person to the hospital.

The Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter went down about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday into a tree-covered field in Isle of Wight County. The crew consisted of two pilots and a passenger who sustained minor injuries, officials said.

“As the helicopter pilot was making the emergency landing, the momentum of the craft caused it to slide into the woodline,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya told The Virginian-Pilot. “The craft struck several trees, sustaining damage to the front cockpit area and both sides of the landing skids.”

According to the website military.com, the chopper was assigned to the Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26.

Virginia State Police said the Navy has taken over the lead role in the inquiry into what caused the crash.

