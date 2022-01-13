House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday scolded Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, saying he shirked his duty as a Congress member.

“He has an obligation as we seek the truth to help with that, but up to the committee as to what they do next,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

Mr. McCarthy was the latest Republican lawmaker to snub the committee this week after the panel asked him for more information about his correspondence with former President Donald Trump.

The California Republican responded that he had no further information that would help the Democrat-run committee.”

There is nothing I can provide the January 6th committee for legislation of them moving forward,” Mr. McCarthy said. “There is nothing in that realm. It is pure politics of what they’re playing.”

Mr. McCarthy‘s comments echo his statement from Wednesday in which he announced he would not give legitimacy to the committee’s investigation.

“As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward,” he said.

The Jan. 6 panel is made up of seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

