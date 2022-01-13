A Republican member of the House is saying his office will not comply with the Washington, D.C., vaccine mandate or do business with others who do.

Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican, took to Twitter on Thursday evening to denounce the city’s order, which takes effect Sunday, requiring that people show proof of vaccination to enter any D.C. gym, restaurant, bar, nightclub, sports venue or conference center.

“The DC vaccine mandate kicks in this weekend. My office will not comply. We will not show papers,” Mr. Massie said, adding that noncompliance would mean boycotting D.C. businesses.

The DC vaccine mandate kicks in this weekend. My office will not comply. We will not show papers. We will not order takeout from restaurants that require papers for dine in. We will get our food from Virginia or we will bring it to work. Shame has befallen our nation’s capital. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 14, 2022

“We will not order takeout from restaurants that require papers for dine in. We will get our food from Virginia or we will bring it to work,” he said.

Mr. Massie, the co-chairman of the Second Amendment Caucus, concluded that “shame has befallen our nation’s capital.”

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.