The Republican National Committee on Wednesday threatened to bar its presidential nominees from participating in presidential debates if the organization that sponsors the general election showdowns refused to change its partisan ways.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel leveled the threat over concerns about biased debate moderators and partisan comments from members of the Commission on Presidential Debates.

In a letter to the commission, Mrs. McDaniel said GOP voters have lost faith in the organization and demand “commonsense reforms that would restore trust in the debates process.”

“So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility with the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican presidential nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere,” Mrs. McDaniel said. “Accordingly, the RNC will initiate the process of amending the Rules of the Republican Party at our upcoming Winter Meeting to prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The RNC has called on the commission to adopt term limits for its board of directors, hold at least one debate before the start of early voting and establish new rules for debate moderators to ensure they are non-partisan.

It also raised concerns about partisan comments from members of the commission.

“These proposals are common sense solutions for an organization whose unique, nonpartisan role in American elections requires it to stand above the political fray,” Mrs. McDaniel said.

