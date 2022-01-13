The Supreme Court put President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for large companies on hold Thursday, poking a hole in his plans to prod millions of reluctant workers to get the shots.

The justices did, though, allow a smaller vaccine mandate on medical workers to take effect.

In a series of unsigned opinions, the justices said the issue before them isn’t the severity of the pandemic nor the effectiveness of the vaccines, but rather whether Congress, who sets national policy on these matters, delegated that authority to the executive branch.

In the case of the medical workers, Congress did grant power. In the case of the business mandate, the justices said Congress did not.

“The challenges posed by a global pandemic do not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it. At the same time, such unprecedented circumstances provide no grounds for limiting the exercise of authorities the agency has long been recognized to have,” the court ruled in a 6-3 decision, with the three Democrat-appointed justices dissenting.

The ruling against the business mandate, which was issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and required private-sector employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccination or weekly testing and masks, is a severe dent to Mr. Biden’s goal of creating a network of national vaccine mandates to try to nudge the unvaccinated into getting shots.

The rulings technically don’t end the cases, which can still be litigated in the lower courts. But the justices’ decisions mean the OSHA mandate will be halted, and the medical workers policy can remain in effect, while the cases proceed.

Justice Department lawyers had warned the court that any delays would mean more deaths.

“There are lives being lost every day,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the justices during oral arguments Friday.

But the Republican-appointed majority on the high court had signaled skepticism of Mr. Biden’s policy, which covers about two-thirds of the private-sector workforce, or 84 million people. Many of them are already vaccinated.

The administration has identified those who aren’t vaccinated as a health threat to themselves and those around them and was seeking ways to prod them into getting vaccinated.

OSHA calculated that the mandate would prevent 250,000 hospitalizations and save 6,500 lives over the next six months.

Ms. Prelogar had argued that Congress, when it created OSHA five decades ago, had envisioned the need for broad powers to protect workers, and the pandemic fits in that model.

But the GOP-appointed justices said they saw no evidence Congress had in mind this sort of mandate.

“The question before us is not how to respond to the pandemic, but who holds the power to do so. The answer is clear: Under the law as it stands today, that power rests with the states and Congress, not OSHA,” Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote in a concurring opinion.

In their dissent, the court’s three Democrat-appointed justices suggested the pandemic was extreme enough to justify OSHA’s intervention.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer said the the decision will “imperil the lives of thousands of American workers and the health of many more.”

He said the court was “acting outside of its competence” and should have left the administration a free hand.

“When we are wise, we know enough to defer on matters like this one,” he wrote in an opinion joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Justice Sotomayor stoked controversy during the oral arguments by saying 100,000 children were currently hospitalized with COVID. She was off by about 96,000, according to the Biden administration’s own health experts.

The OSHA mandate began to take effect Monday, with businesses required to have unvaccinated employees wear masks. The full force of the mandate was still weeks away, however, with the testing part to begin Feb. 9.

Businesses can now unwind those plans, if they choose.

Medical workers, though, will have to get the shots.

That mandate applies to about 10 million people who are funded in part by money from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that oversees the two big public health programs.

It will be phased in over the next two months.

In a 7-2 ruling, the justices said there was no doubt Congress intended CMS to have powers to ensure a healthy medical workforce, and a COVID vaccine falls under that.

“Of course the vaccine mandate goes further than what the secretary has done in the past to implement infection control. But he has never had to address an infection problem of this scale and scope before,” the majority said.

Dissenting were Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr., two GOP appointees, who said they didn’t find anything in the law to suggest Congress intended this sort of vaccine mandate power for CMS.

“If Congress had wanted to grant CMS authority to impose a nationwide vaccine mandate, and consequently alter the state-federal balance, it would have said so clearly. It did not,” Justice Thomas wrote.

