A former Democratic presidential-primary candidate said President Biden’s Atlanta speech accusing half of America of racism was even worse than Hillary Clinton’s notorious “deplorable” comments.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii said on Twitter that Mr. Biden was promoting divisiveness and had hit a new low when, among other things, he said his voting bill determines whether one is “on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace … John Lewis or Bull Connor … Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis.”

“Hillary’s calling tens of millions of Americans deplorables was divisive & disgusting. But Biden has gone further, calling those who disagree with his actions & policies domestic enemies, traitors, and racists,” Ms. Gabbard wrote.

Hillary’s calling tens of millions of Americans deplorables was divisive & disgusting. But Biden has gone further, calling those who disagree with his actions & policies domestic enemies, traitors, and racists. Biden promised to unite us, but he is doing all he can do divide us. pic.twitter.com/1XKS9rfZQT — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2022

“Biden promised to unite us, but he is doing all he can do [to] divide us,” she concluded.

In 2016, Mrs. Clinton, then the Democratic presidential nominee, said that “you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables … racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it.”

During the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, Mrs. Clinton said Ms. Gabbard, albeit without naming her, was being groomed by Russia as an asset and was “the favorite of the Russians.”

