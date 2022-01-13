Talk radio host Glenn Beck contracted COVID-19 for the second time since the start of the pandemic.

Mr. Beck, 57, is unvaccinated but said he is taking medications to help treat the virus which has impacted his lungs. He described his second encounter with the virus as “way different” than the first time he got COVID.

“That time it wiped me out for almost three weeks,” Mr. Beck wrote on his Instagram page. “This time it is just the worst ‘cold’ I have ever had.”

Still, he noted the impact on his lungs.

“It’s starting to go into my lungs today and [it’s] a little disturbing,” Mr. Beck said on Mark Levin’s radio show. “I’m on all the medications and treatments and everything else, so … it’s all good.”

Mr. Beck said he has had the virus for about a week and is taking several drugs to recuperate from it, including ivermectin.

The nationally syndicated right-wing personality said he did not get vaccinated because he had already contracted the virus.

“I have already had it. Why do I need to be vaccinated again?” Mr. Beck told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last spring.

