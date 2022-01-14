Lawmakers in Pennsylvania have a plan to deal with illegal immigrants flown into the state by the Biden administration: relocate them to the president’s home state Delaware.

State Sen. Mario Scavello began drumming up support for a forthcoming bill to answer the “many concerned citizens” who have reached out to his office about the flights.

“The federal government has relocated an unknown number of illegal immigrants to states across the nation, including Pennsylvania, and at the same time they have failed to provide information that ensures the safety of Pennsylvania citizens,” Mr. Scavello, a Republican, wrote in a memo to Senate colleagues earlier this month. “The open-border policy of the president’s administration has created a health crisis as well as a financial crisis, and states across the nation are being forced to pay for the reckless abandonment of the rule of law.”

The bill would send illegal immigrants next door to Delaware, and ban state contracts to companies working with the federal government to transport the illegal immigrants to the Keystone State.

A similar measure was proposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.

“How many illegal immigrants has the President relocated to his own home state of Delaware?” Mr. Scavello asked in the memo. “If it is good enough for Pennsylvania, then why not redirect the relocation to Delaware.”

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, also a Republican, said Thursday that he would sponsor Mr. Scavello’s legislation.

Mr. Mastriano’s office released a report on Thursday detailing 983 domestic flights carrying 51,570 migrants following an inquiry by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican.

The migrants were flown to several cities across the U.S., including to Pennsylvania’s state capital Harrisburg.

“We need to further examine the total number of illegal immigrants being sent to [Pennsylvania] by plane and bus,” Mr. Mastriano said in a statement Thursday.

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, Pennsylvania Republican, last month drew attention to the flights disbursing illegal immigrants across the country when he shared a photo of the purported flights arriving in Scranton, which is also Mr. Biden’s childhood hometown.

