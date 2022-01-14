Rep. John Katko of New York announced Friday that he will not seek reelection this year.

Mr. Katko, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riot, said he will retire to enjoy his family and life “in a fuller and more present way.”

He is the third of the House GOP impeachment backers to bow out of the 2022 races. The other two are Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Katko’s decision to retire “great news.”

“Another one bites the dust. Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!” Mr. Trump said in a statement through his political action committee, Save America.

Mr. Katko, 59, said his decision was a matter of principles.

“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” Mr. Katko said in a statement. “It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.”

Mr. Katko was first elected in 2014 to represent New York’s 24th congressional district, which houses Syracuse.

The lawmaker was able to win reelection three times in a district where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans.

Mr. Katko faced redistricting challenges in this year’s cycle, with the Democratic-led New York state legislature likely drawing the maps in favor of their party.

Mr. Katko also faced ire from his party after his impeachment vote, drawing pro-Trump primary challengers who dubbed him as a RINO or Republican in name only.

