The FBI and local police are responding to a hostage situation at a Dallas area synagogue.

Colleyville, Texas police said Saturday that they are “conducting SWAT operations” in the vicinity of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

“All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated,” a spokesperson from the department said on Twitter. “Please avoid the area.”

At least four hostages are reportedly being held in the synagogue, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker.

Police first responded at around 11 a.m.

Police confirmed to local media that they were responding to a hostage situation.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said crisis negotiators were in communication with someone inside the synagogue.

Ms. Chaumont said Saturday afternoon that no injuries had been reported.

“It’s an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene,” Chaumont said told the Associated Press.

Services at the synagogue were being live-streamed on Facebook. An angry man was heard ranting shortly before 2 p.m., when the live stream cut out, The Fort Worth Star Telegram-Reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is monitoring the situation through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“They are working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome,” he wrote on Twitter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden has been briefed on the hostage situation and is receiving updates from his national security team.

Mr. Biden is spending the holiday weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he attended Saturday evening mass.

The White House is referring questions to local law enforcement.

