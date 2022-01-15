WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 29-year-old man was shot by police in the lobby of the Warwick Police Department on Friday after attacking officers with a knife, authorities said.

A group of officers was entering the lobby from a briefing in a nearby room when the man lunged at officers, striking one in the torso, according to a release from Warwick police. Four officers shot at the man, who was given medical help and taken to Rhode Island Hospital, police said.

The officer who was struck was wearing a bulletproof vest and was not injured, the agency said. The alleged attacker was in stable condition Friday night.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending a review, the department said.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office is investigating along with the Rhode Island State Police.

The department’s lobby remains closed.