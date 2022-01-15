NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was apparently pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said.

Police had someone in custody in connection with the woman’s death, which happened little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in the streets and trains.

The victim was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.

Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven’t been released.

Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. Although police department statistics show major felonies in the trains and buses have dropped over the past two years, so has ridership, making it difficult to compare.

New Mayor Eric Adams has noted that a perception of danger could drive more people to eschew the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to draw people back to offices, tourist attractions and more.

“We must restore public trust in our transportation system,” the former police captain said Jan. 6 while announcing a plan to have officers patrolling the street head into subways to do “visual inspections” and have transit officers walk through trains and talk with passengers.

“Omnipresence brings about the level of security and safety,” Adams said. His predecessor, Bill de Blasio, repeatedly announced plans to deploy more police to subways after attacks last year and pressure from transit officials.

However, the city also has repeatedly faced complaints in recent years about heavy-handed policing in subways. Protests erupted, for example, after police were seen on bystander video handcuffing a woman they said was selling churros without a license at subway stations in 2019 and punching a Black teenager during a brawl on a subway platform that same year.

Joining Adams last week to discuss the state of the subways, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was planning to put together five teams of social workers and medical professionals to help the city guide people living on streets and subways to shelter, housing and services.

Both Hochul and Adams are Democrats.