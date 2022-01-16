NEWS AND OPINION:

There’s little rest on the crowded schedule of former President Donald Trump, fresh off a successful Saturday rally in Arizona which drew thousands of enthusiastic and adoring fans — followed by predictably uneven media coverage in the aftermath.

“Trump’s COVID and election falsehoods at Arizona rally,” noted the New York Times in a fact-checking section. “Trump soft-launches his 2024 campaign” noted The Atlantic.

Mr. Trump however, is already on the move — marching towards his next big projects — namely, the Friday launch of his own social media site and the next jumbo rally in Texas in less than two weeks.

The social media site is called Truth Social. Mr. Trump raised $1 billion to fire it up and has hired as CEO former Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican.

The rally will be staged Jan. 29 in Conroe, Texas. Mr. Trump has also revealed that his most recent book — titled “Our Journey Together” — has sold 600,000 copies in the last six weeks. He is a busy man.

The Democratic Party, meanwhile, has noticed this trend and appears to be fundraising off Mr. Trump’s increasing momentum.

“Trump and the Republicans are ready for 2022. We have to be too,” the Democratic National Committee said in a fundraising message blasted out by email just before Mr. Trump’s rally on Saturday — asking loyal Democrats prior to “rush” their donations “before he takes the stage.”

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

“Minneapolis is now requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, and all ticketed events. Imagine if our politicians cared about crime as much as they care about vaccine requirements,” Cicely Davis tweeted Sunday.

She is a Black conservative Republican running for Congress in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, in a challenge to incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat.

YOUNGKIN HAS A TEACHABLE MOMENT

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin revealed the secret behind his successful campaign to win the hearts of the commonwealth’s voters. It’s a “bear hug,” he told “Fox News Sunday” anchor John Roberts.

“We brought together a coalition of folks that had never been in the room together, forever Trumpers and never Trumpers, moderates, Democrats,” Mr. Youngkin said.

“We campaigned in places that Republicans have historically not campaigned and that resulted in record vote levels in all minority communities. What we demonstrated is that this is about bringing people together and yes, there are many things that people disagree about, but there’s so much more that we agree upon,” the governor continued.

This demonstration could be a teachable moment for the GOP.

“That bear hug, I think, is the path forward so that we as Republicans can build a bigger tent,” Mr. Youngkin noted.

“It’s definitely is a road map for many other candidates,” Mr. Roberts replied.

A BIDEN MEMOIR

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of Hunter Biden, has written a memoir titled “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing” set to be published by Crown Brooks, according to Publisher’s Weekly.

Ms. Buhle shares “her own story, from her working-class roots on the South Side of Chicago to losing her maiden name and a part of herself in becoming Kathleen Biden, to finding a renewed sense of identity, purpose, and joy after the devastating collapse of her marriage,” according to the publisher.

Ms. Buhle’s new book is slated for publication in June.

BECK’S BIG BOOK VICTORY

This is an indicator about what the public is interested in reading at the moment.

The 21st book by talk-radio host and longtime media presence Glenn Beck — “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” — arrived Tuesday and is dedicated to “all those who believe that men are born to be free.”

It now leads the bestseller lists among all books, fiction and non-fiction alike, on both Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The “Great Reset,” the author advises, is “the single most important topic I have covered in my career, and the movement that could finally snuff out the flame of liberty in America.”

Readers, obviously, agree.

Mr. Beck, meanwhile, is currently battling his second case of COVID-19, and says his doctors are “hitting it really hard” and that he is taking medications.

“Everybody’s getting sick because it’s very contagious but it’s not nearly as deadly,” Mr. Beck said in an interview with syndicated radio host Mark Levin.

“I’m a fatty fat fatso. That’s probably not the best thing — and I’ve got some other issues, but that’s just the way it is. We have got to move on with our lives,” he noted.

THE RED CROSS NEEDS HELP

The Red Cross is facing what the organization has deemed a “first-ever blood crisis” as the current omicron surge escalates the need for blood donations during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis — its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments,” the organization said in a new statement of need.

“We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross.

Concerned? Make an appointment to give blood or platelets “as soon as possible” by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of U.S. voters say they trust their own doctor when it comes to information about COVID-19.

• 50% say they trust federal health authorities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.

• 31% trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Biden.

• 16% trust Mr. Biden.

• 10% trust the news media.

SOURCE: A NewsNation/Decision DeskHQ poll of 1,013 registered U.S. voters conducted Jan. 10-11; respondents could give multiple answers.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.