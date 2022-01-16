About 4,000 Iraqis stuck on the border of Belarus and several other European countries including Poland, Latvia and Lithuania will be returning home after the government in Baghdad organized almost a dozen repatriation flights for its citizens.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said his government has been setting up the flights since mid-November, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported Saturday.

The European Union says Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka is pushing thousands of Middle Eastern immigrants to the border as part of a retaliation for sanctions imposed on Belarus following a crackdown on protesters after his contested reelection in August 2020.

Iraqi officials said it is difficult to get a complete count of their citizens in Belarus.

“The difficult weather and the complex environment do not allow rescuers to determine their numbers,” Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Agence France-Presse.

Belarus denied it was funneling immigrants to its borders with EU countries and accused them of not taking in migrants, according to RFE/RL.

