Half the country is feeling frustrated by President Biden’s performance and wants him to focus on rising inflation, according to a new poll.

A CBS News/YouGov poll found 50% of Americans are frustrated by the Biden presidency, and 49% are disappointed. Forty percent said they were nervous, 25% said they felt calm, and another 25% were satisfied.

In addition, 65% of respondents said they want to see Mr. Biden focus more on rising inflation. Fifty-eight percent said he should prioritize the economy.

If inflation were to improve, 63% said their opinion of Mr. Biden would improve.

However, a whopping 76% said their opinion would not improve if he is able to pass his signature Build Back Better legislation.

The $1.75 trillion social spending bill is stalled in Congress, with the split Senate unable to muster enough votes to pass the legislation.

The bill would fund universal pre-K, expand the child tax credit and pay for initiatives to combat climate change, among other things.

The poll, conducted Jan. 12-14, surveyed 2,094 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

