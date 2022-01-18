Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Ukraine on Tuesday and Germany later this week as the Biden administration scrambles to try to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The secretary’s travel and consultations are part of the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tension caused by Russia’s military buildup and continued aggression against Ukraine,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday in a statement.

Mr. Blinken‘s trip follows last week’s push by U.S. and European allies to present a united response to the threat of a Russian invasion. Recent days have seen tensions rise anew amid reports of Russian forces arriving in Belarus for joint military exercises with that country, which also borders Ukraine.

Mr. Price’s statement said Mr. Blinken will begin his trip in Kyiv, where the secretary of state will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday to “reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

On Thursday, Mr. Blinken will travel to Berlin to “discuss recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including allies’ and partners’ readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia,” Mr. Price said.

