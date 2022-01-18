Americans could begin ordering COVID-19 tests for free delivery to their homes Tuesday as President Biden’s new website went live one day ahead of a more formal launch Wednesday.

The website, COVIDtests.gov, features a big blue button that users can click so they are redirected to a U.S. Postal Service page that requests contact information and a shipping address. Each household is entitled to order four free tests and orders should ship within seven to 12 days.

The White House said the website went live ahead of Wednesday’s official launch as a form of “beta testing,” though orders placed Tuesday will be considered valid.

“We’re going to launch it formally tomorrow morning but this is how we did vaccines.gov as well, so it’s kind of part of the process,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “We’re looking forward to getting free tests out to the public.”

Mr. Biden pledged to offer free tests on the website after he faced withering criticism for the lack of tests during peak demand around Christmas.

Lawmakers accused the administration of failing to prepare for the winter COVID-19 surge even though omicron was detected around Thanksgiving.

