Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he will not run for governor of New York this year.

“I am not going to be running for governor of New York state, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York,” Mr. de Blasio said.

Mr. de Blasio said he would share “more news with you in the days ahead.”

His decision ends speculation the former mayor, who made dramatic moves on COVID-19 vaccination in his final days in office, would try to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who enjoys a solid approval rating and a lead in early primary polling against potential challengers.

Mr. de Blasio defended his record as mayor, pointing to efforts to expand affordable housing, reform policing and pre-kindergarten classes.

“I made my fair share of mistakes, I was not good with groundhogs at all and probably shouldn’t have gone to the gym,” he said, referring to his workout routine amid widespread COVID-19 closures.

Mr. de Blasio announced his decision as Siena College released a poll Tuesday that shows Ms. Hochul walloping Democratic opponents five months before the primary.

The poll said Ms. Hochul enjoys support from 46% of Democrats, compared to 12% for Mr. de Blasio, 11% for New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and 6% for Rep. Tom Suozzi, with 24% unsure or naming another candidate.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, once considered a key contender after investigating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former President Donald Trump, dropped out in December.

“James is out of the race. Williams and Suozzi are unknown to half of Democrats,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “With 22 weeks until the primary, it appears Hochul is in the catbird seat to be the Democratic nominee for governor.”

Ms. Hochul became governor in August after Mr. Cuomo resigned in scandal. She has enjoyed high approval ratings from Democrats and struck a cooperative tone with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, an early contrast to frequent spats between Mr. de Blasio and Mr. Cuomo.

Ms. Hochul will report Tuesday that her campaign has raised $21.6 million, according to The New York Times, which described it as “a record-smashing sum that positions her as the prohibitive favorite to win a full term as governor this fall.”

