Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Honduras next week to attend the inauguration of the country’s new president, the White House announced Tuesday.

Ms. Harris will lead the U.S. delegation at the Jan. 27 inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro, the White House said.

“The Vice President’s visit will further the commitment she and President-elect Castro made during their December 10 phone call to deepen the partnership between the United States and Honduras and work together to advance economic growth, combat corruption and address the root causes of migration,” said a statement from the White House.

Ms. Harris, who serves as the administration’s border czar, will visit Honduras just days after several hundred migrants departed the country headed for the U.S.

The roughly 300 migrants were intercepted once they entered Guatemala, which is negotiating with Honduras to return them.

The Biden administration last month pledged to invest $750 million in Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Those funds, which are part of a $1.2 billion investment over several years, will support entrepreneurs and coffee farmers. It will also go towards creating new manufacturing jobs in an attempt to reduce the economic incentive for migrants to go to the U.S.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.