Democrats in New Mexico are rushing to change the state’s voting laws ahead of this year’s midterm elections that are expected to be particularly bruising for the party.

The proposal would lower the voting age to 16 for local elections, expand the use of mail-in ballots, create an option for straight party-line voting on ballots and remove a prohibition on voting by convicted felons, though felons would not be allowed to vote from prison.

Led by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democratic state lawmakers are proposing a sweeping rewrite of elections laws to push back on what they say is a “wave of anti-democratic sentiment nationwide.”

“Protecting voting rights is essential to upholding our democracy and ensuring New Mexicans’ voices are heard,” said Mrs. Lujan Grisham, who also is facing a tough reelection battle this year. “While voting rights are under attack across the country, New Mexico is taking every action to protect and expand them.”

Mrs. Lujan Grisham’s proposal also would permit people without a state-issued ID to register online to vote using a Social Security number. Her plan would also designate Election Day as a state holiday.

Republicans said the legislation is nothing short of a “power grab” by Democrats. They say that Mrs. Lujan Grisham, whose approval rating has fallen amid backlash over coronavirus restrictions and sexual harassment accusations, is moving to rewrite New Mexico’s election laws in favor of Democrats.

“The polls are definitely showing that this is a majority-minority state where Hispanics are prepared, willing and ready to vote Republican,” said state Rep. Rebecca Dow, a GOP lawmaker leading the fight against the proposals. “Democrats know there is a GOP wave coming, and they’re doing everything they can to stop it.”

Mrs. Dow and her colleagues point to provisions within the Democratic proposal, including allowing straight-party voting, as proof. Straight-party voting, which is used by several other states, allows individuals to check a box on their ballot if they want to vote for one party’s entire slate of candidates.

“There has been no need for such laws in the past,” Mrs. Dow said. “This is a solution in search of an answer.”

New Mexico Secretary of State Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, defended the new voting laws by echoing the rhetoric of her party’s national leaders who warn of Republican-run states putting new restrictions on voting.

“Even as we’ve seen attempts around the country to make voting more difficult for eligible voters, here in New Mexico we continue to be a leader in how to balance the demands for voter access with the needs of maintaining our high levels of election security,” she said. “This legislation now gives us the chance to pass one of the most powerful voting rights bills in our state’s history.”

Democrats first expanded voting laws ahead of the 2020 presidential election, saying the COVID-19 pandemic required such action.

