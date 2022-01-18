Public schools? Americans are wary. Organized religion? Increasingly a big “No thanks.” Banks, big businesses, organized labor, tech companies and the media? Not much confidence in the lot of them, according to Gallup polling.

As President Biden enters his second year in office, former President Donald Trump enters his second year of forced retirement, and the coronavirus enters its third year plaguing the nation, Americans are questioning their institutions in new ways, sending academics scurrying to understand what it all means.

Politicians, meanwhile, are scrambling to figure out what to do about it, while sounding the alarm about the death of institutions, and frequently blaming their political foes for making the situation worse.

Gallup regularly polls on 16 different institutions and as of 2021, 13 of them were underwater, with less than 50% of the public expressing confidence.

Small businesses and the military remain well-respected, while the police squeaked back above 50% last year, after slipping in 2020.

But just about every other institution society requires to operate is struggling, particularly in the government.

Congress has been mired in the single digits or teens for years, while the presidency and the Supreme Court don’t crack 40% confidence.

“I think we are at a low point,” said Kevin Kosar, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “I think the more the public sees anything in government and the longer it sees it the gloomier it gets.”

Public health officials worry the lack of confidence is hurting efforts to control the pandemic, with folks on the political right long tuned out the Biden administration’s admonitions and folks on the left starting to do the same.

Mr. Kosar says climbing out will be tough since it’s been a steady downhill march into a world of distrust.

President Kennedy’s assassination, the Vietnam war, Watergate and President Nixon’s resignation, 1970s economic troubles and changing politics all helped fuel the decline, he said.

Now, much of the problem can be traced to government nationalizing issues, then overpromising and under-delivering on solutions.

“For those people who were over the voting age in 1980, and still alive today, they have experienced the Charlie Brown and Lucy with the football experience,” he said. “So it is no surprise that they are growing more cynical because they have been told that this beautiful thing is going to be around the corner if the right person is elected.”

Changing party power in Washington doesn’t seem to fix things.

The Pew Research Center says Americans tend to have more faith when their party controls the White House, but that means those whose party is out of power lose confidence.

Black and Hispanic Americans, for instance, express more trust than white adults in government on Mr. Biden’s watch. It was a similar phenomenon under former Presidents Obama and Clinton.

But during the Reagan, Bush and Trump eras, “White Americans were substantially more likely than Black Americans to express trust in the federal government,” Pew says.

Gallup’s research also bears out the partisan and minority swings based on who’s in power.

Media institutions also perform poorly in Gallup’s work, with television news at 16% confidence. Only Congress performs worse. Newspapers do slightly better at 21% confidence.

John Maxwell Hamilton, author of “Manipulating the Masses: Woodrow Wilson and the Birth of American Propaganda,” said the shrinking, fragmented, press corp has created a vacuum for alternative narratives of the “truth” to take hold and opened the door for administrations to circumvent the press.

“I don’t think you have to be an expert in intelligence to recognize the value our enemies in several different counties see in just being disruptive,” he said.

Mr. Hamilton, who is also a journalism professor at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication and a global scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, said a skeptical public can be healthy for democracy.

“But when you get to the point that you believe everything is made up and almost everything is a lie, then you are willing to believe the most prosperous lies,” he said.

As bad as things are, Gallup’s numbers show they’ve been worse. The average confidence rating for all the institutions it surveys was 33% in 2021. But during the second Obama administration, it dipped to 31% and reached 32% at one point in George W. Bush’s second term.

Jon Grinspan, a curator of political history at the Smithsonian, was optimistic about where things might be headed. He said the country has been through trials like the Civil War and the corruption of the late 1800s, and Americans bounced back.

“Living through a partisan American election, one critic wrote in 1894, was like watching two speeding locomotives race across an open plane,” Mr. Grinspan writes in his book “The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915.” “Each bystander felt irresistibly compelled to cheer for one train, to be jubilant when it forges ahead, or mortified if it falls behind. It becomes for the time being his train, his locomotive, his railroad.”

The public complained mightily about the politics, but also couldn’t look away.

At that time, the nation had some of the closest elections in American history. Three presidents were assassinated. Voter turnout was high. The balance of power swung back and forth. The public was engaged and enraged.

Mr. Grinsplan said things simmered down toward the turn of the 20th Century and a more restrained politics reined.

And the seeds of the Progressive Era reforms, including the national income tax, direct election of senators and women’s suffrage, were sown by that time.

“Lack of trust is kind of a natural state,” he said. “It is the trust that is unusual, and so they built that and we’ve seen that erode. But that means we can build it again. We’ve seen it in the past. You can build it up over time.”

“So, kind of good news for our own era is you can have beneficial reform beginning to take place even as things seem to be getting worse, and it is just a matter of time before they start to kick in,” he said.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.