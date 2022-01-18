Former Attorney General William P. Barr will release a memoir in March that will dive into his tenure under the presidencies of George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump.

In the long-rumored book, “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” Mr. Barr will give a “candid account of his historic tenures serving two vastly different presidents,” according to a book description on Amazon.

“In this candid memoir, Barr takes readers behind the scenes during seminal moments of the 1990s, from the LA riots to Pan Am 103 and Iran Contra,” the description states.

“Thirty years later, Barr faced an unrelenting barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, the impeachments, and the 2020 election fallout.”

The 608-page book is set to be released on March 8 by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Mr. Barr, 71, served under the Bush administration from 1991 to 1993. And he was initially considered to be a close ally of Mr. Trump while serving his administration in 2019 and 2020.

The two-time attorney general, however, distanced himself from Mr. Trump after telling The Associated Press that the Justice Department had not discovered evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, countering the former president’s claims.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Mr. Barr said in December 2020, the month he resigned.

Last June, tensions grew between the former allies after excerpts from ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl’s book, “Betrayal,” were released, in which Mr. Barr said Mr. Trump‘s election fraud claims were “bulls—t.”

“If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bulls—t,” Mr. Barr told Mr. Karl.

After the excerpts were released, the former president said Mr. Barr was a “disappointment in every sense of the word.”

“Instead of doing his job, he did the opposite and told people within the Justice Department not to investigate the election,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “Bill Barr’s weakness helped facilitate the cover up of the Crime of the Century, the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!”

