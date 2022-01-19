President Biden on Wednesday officially threw in the towel on his roughly $1.8 trillion social welfare and climate bill and said he would instead try to pass “big chunks” of it.

The pivot to a piecemeal approach to the massive bill, which was the centerpiece of his economic agenda, confirmed the reality most in Washington already accepted: The big bill is dead.

“It’s clear to me that we’re probably going to have to break it up,” Mr. Biden said. “I think we can break the package up, get as much as we can now, and come back and fight for” other elements after the mid-term elections.

He said he hopes to still push forward this year with a portion amounting to roughly $500 billion for climate change and energy policies, as well as another piece for early education.

The big bill derailed in the Senate in December when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia announced his opposition. The bill needed the support of all 50 Senate Democrats to pass in a party-line vote.

All the Senate Republicans opposed the huge spending bill.

