President Biden on Wednesday lamented former President Donald Trump’s lasting grip on the Republican Party, saying it is preventing the GOP from working with him on his agenda.

“Did you ever think that one man out of office could intimidate an entire party where they’re unwilling to take any vote contrary to what he thinks should be taken for fear of being defeated in a primary?” Mr. Biden said at a White House press conference.

He said five Republican senators talk to him behind the scenes and express support for his policies, but they won’t support him publicly.

Mr. Biden declined to name those senators.

He complained that there are no Republican senators who are willing to cross the aisle for him on issues such as immigration reform.

“My buddy John McCain is gone,” he said of the late GOP senator from Arizona.

Last August, 19 Republican senators voted for the administration’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which Mr. Biden touts as the biggest success of his presidency so far.

