President Biden on Wednesday warned Russia will “pay a stiff price” if it invades Ukraine.

Russia has stationed 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, raising fears that an invasion is imminent.

“If they actually do what they are capable of, it is going to be a disaster for Russia,” Mr. Biden said, threatening harsh sanctions on the nation.

Mr. Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in December that Russia would be slapped with severe sanctions if it moved into Ukraine, and the U.S. would increase military aid to the beleaguered nation.

Mr. Biden doubled down on that threat at a rare press conference on Wednesday, saying Mr. Putin “has never seen sanctions” like the one he will impose.

“Russia will be held accountable if it invades,” he said.

Moscow has demanded a guarantee from the West that NATO won’t expand to include Ukraine, and will reduce troops and weaponry deployed in Eastern Europe.

The U.S. and NATO have balked at Russia’s demands, instead offering to talk about issues like arms control.

