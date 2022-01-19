The Carhartt apparel company is the latest to find itself in the middle of the COVID-19 wars after an internal memo informed employees the company would forge ahead with its vaccine mandate despite a Supreme Court ruling striking down President Biden’s testing requirement on unvaccinated workers.

In a letter that circulated online, CEO Mark Valade said workplace safety is key and the ruling “doesn’t impact that core value.” It also said an unvaccinated workforce represents a risk the company is “unwilling to take.”

The letter kicked up dust in the Twitterverse, with #BoycottCarhartt trending for days, while some said they’d double down on orders in support of the company.

The Supreme Court earlier this month said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration overstepped its authority by requiring companies with 100 workers or more to ensure their workers were vaccinated or test the unvaccinated ones weekly.

After the ruling, the White House encouraged companies to mandate the shots on their own.

Carhartt, which is best known for its work clothes but also is considered fashionable by some, imposed its mandate earlier this month but deadlines have been extended in two locations, according to Forbes.

Carhartt told the publication that its mandate applies to 3,000 workers and that the “vast majority” of workers are in compliance, though some received religious or medical exemptions.

“Carhartt fully understands and respects the varying opinions on this topic, and we are aware some of our associates do not support this policy. However, we stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” the company told Forbes.

