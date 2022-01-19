A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Florida man to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

Samuel Baptiste, 29, pleaded guilty in October to attempting to materially support terrorism, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

According to court documents, Baptiste provided information on constructing explosive devices to undercover FBI employees posing as U.S.-based supporters of ISIS in 2016.

“He shared the information by posting it on internet links and portions of a manual entitled ‘Improvised Munitions Black Book, Volume 1,’” the Justice Department said in a press release.

U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez ordered Baptiste‘s 15-year sentence to run consecutive to the 80-month sentence he is currently serving for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

