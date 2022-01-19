NEWS AND OPINION:

Almost 30 Congressional Democrats — well, 28 to be exact — have decided not to run for reelection and are leaving office. In contrast, just 14 GOP lawmakers are planning their exit. It is both a cultural and a political moment.

“The list of retiring House Democrats includes several committee chairs, a signal that veteran lawmakers see the writing on the wall and expect to lose their gavels,” noted a handy new analysis from National Public Radio.

There’s a straightforward reason for the exodus. The voting public is apparently “woke” to the fact that the Democrats have strayed from their mission to represent the people.

“A new Politico/Morning Consult poll has bad news for House Democrats. Republicans lead on the generic ballot and hold significant leads on the issues most important to voters,” notes a straightforward study of the poll numbers conducted by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Republicans in Congress hold a double-digit lead over Democrats on the economy (47%-34%),” the analysis said.

They also hold a double-digit lead on both jobs (45%-35%) and national security (49%-32%). Republicans in Congress also lead on immigration (45%-37%).

“No wonder so many House Democrats are retiring,” advises Mike Berg, the organization’s spokesman.

TRUMP AND THE BLUE MONSTER

Former President Donald Trump, you may recall, was a savvy player in the real estate world before he won the presidency way back in 2016. That tendency is still active.

“I have just spent millions of dollars on the Blue Monster golf course at Trump National Doral in the heart of Miami,” Mr. Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

Be advised that “Blue Monster” does not have anything to do with the Democratic Party. It really is a golf course.

“The Blue Monster is one of the legendary golf courses in America and is home to prestigious PGA Tour events for 55 consecutive years,” notes an explanation from the Trump National Doral Golf Club — which describes the course as a “palm-shaded, 7,608-yard palette of deep, brilliantly placed bunkers, lush Bermuda rough, cunningly contoured greens and an ocean’s worth of lakes.”

The “infamous” 18th hole is particularly tricky.

The Blue Monster, meanwhile, is one of four color-themed golf courses at the Doral Golf Club. Yes, four. The other three are the Golden Palm, Red Tiger and Silver Fox.

All that aside, Mr. Trump has some big plans for the upgraded blue course.

“It is, in fact, incredible what has been created. The Blue Monster is one of the greatest courses in the world, and a favorite of PGA tour players,” Mr. Trump advised.

“Also, I will be applying for 2,300 units of luxury housing, retail, and commercial space in Phase 1 at Doral. This is perhaps the most exciting development in the Country — and the Blue Monster course, coupled with the Red, Gold, and Silver, are setting records!” he said.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Ant Operation.”

The Center for Immigration Studies explains the meaning of this new phrase — a trend now underway along the southern U.S. Border.

“Waves of mass migration at the U.S. border, like the country experienced in Del Rio in September 2021, have been replaced by diffused surges of people organized by the Mexican government. Mexico appears to have adopted the ‘ant operation’ model to clear out crowds of tens of thousands from their southern border region; this model refers to an informal tactic by which immigrant smugglers move large volumes of people in small distributed parties and individuals in many single-file lines so that most evade the notice of authorities,” the organization noted in a new study — found with much more research at CIS.org.

AND A BORDER REALITY CHECK

The mission continues, meanwhile, on the southern border. Here’s what happened at one single Texas checkpoint alone, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two alleged human smuggling attempts at the Interstate 35 checkpoint, resulting in the apprehension of over 160 individuals,” the federal agency said in a local news notice released by the federal agency on Wednesday.

“The first incident occurred during the evening of Jan. 14, when Laredo North Station agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lanes. Further inspection of the conveyance resulted in agents finding almost 100 undocumented individuals. The second event was found the following day at the same checkpoint. Agents found almost 70 undocumented individuals inside the tractor-trailer after further inspection,” the notice advised.

“The apprehended individuals were not wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when found. The individuals were provided PPE and were medically screened before being processed accordingly.”

‘A PRAYERFUL PROTEST’

The annual March for Life, which takes place on the National Mall on Friday, draws thousands to the nation’s capital to reaffirm and draw attention to their pro-life beliefs.

A quiet, interdenominational “prayerful protest at Planned Parenthood” is planned for Thursday at one of the organization’s centers, however — conducted by Fr. Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life; executive director Janet Morana, youth outreach director Bryan Kemper, plus other pro-life leaders and activists.

On Friday, the 27th annual interdenominational National Prayer Service — co-sponsored by Priests for Life, the National Pro-Life Religious Council and Faith & Liberty DC — will honor legislators and pro-life activists from Mississippi and Texas at DAR Constitution Hall.

For an overview of activities, consult MarchforLife.org or PriestsforLife.org.

POLL DU JOUR

45% of likely U.S. voters say that the highest priority for businesses in the U.S. should be providing individual consumers with high-quality products and services at the lowest prices.

23% of voters say the top priority should be providing good benefits and pay to employees.

14% say it should be earning a profit to benefit shareholders or owners.

9% say the priority should be trying to stop climate change.

8% are not sure what the top priority should be.

1% say the priority should be business resources to pursue social justice causes.

Source: A Heartland Institute/Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,016 likely U.S. voters conducted Jan. 5.

