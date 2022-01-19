President Biden said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is deeply unpopular in polls, will be his running mate again in 2024.

“She’s going to be my running mate,” Mr. Biden said in response to a reporter’s question at a White House press conference.

He also said he will keep Ms. Harris in charge of pushing for the administration’s election overhaul legislation in Congress, which faces a high-profile defeat in the Senate this week.

“I did put her in charge, and I think she’s doing a good job,” Mr. Biden said.

