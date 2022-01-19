By Dave Boyer and Jeff Mordock - The Washington Times - Updated: 5:21 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

President Biden said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is deeply unpopular in polls, will be his running mate again in 2024.

“She’s going to be my running mate,” Mr. Biden said in response to a reporter’s question at a White House press conference.

He also said he will keep Ms. Harris in charge of pushing for the administration’s election overhaul legislation in Congress, which faces a high-profile defeat in the Senate this week.

“I did put her in charge, and I think she’s doing a good job,” Mr. Biden said.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide