FBI agents raided the Laredo residence of Rep. Henry Cuellar, Texas Democrat, Wednesday night, the congressman’s office confirmed.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” a spokeswoman for Mr. Cuellar told The Washington Times.

An FBI spokeswoman told KSAT 12 News that the FBI was present on two streets around Mr. Cuellar’s house “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” but would not reveal what the bureau was investigating.

“The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation,” she said. “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

Mr. Cuellar, an eight-term member of the lower chamber since 2004, represents Texas’s 28th District, a border-based region of the state.

Republicans get along Mr. Cuellar given his moderate voting record but many on the left want to see him voted out of office. He will face a rematch in the March primary against attorney Jessica Cisneros.

He also found himself at odds with the White House when he revealed to The New York Times last month that he offered to help Vice President Harris on the immigration issue but was rebuffed.

“I say this very respectfully to her: I moved on,” Mr.Cuellar said. “She was tasked with that job, it doesn’t look like she’s very interested in this, so we are going to move on to other folks that work on this issue.”

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.