It turns out there’s a reason Republicans are hostile to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: They want her to be their bae.

That, at least, is the Democrat’s explanation for why conservatives mocked her for fleeing COVID-plagued New York for Miami Beach during the holidays with her sandal-wearing boyfriend, as shown in photos posted by National Review.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” fumed Ms. Ocasio-Cortez in a Friday tweet. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

The proximate target of her ire was former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes, who called her out for leaving New York in the middle of the omicron surge to chill in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has assiduously resisted pandemic mandates and thus gets pilloried as a murderer in left-wing venues.

“If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL,” tweeted Mr. Cortes.

He also took a swipe at Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s boo, saying, “her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”

The congresswoman, widely known as AOC, accused Republicans of being weirdly obsessed with her.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” she tweeted.

“These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird,” she said.

Those having a field day with Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s Freudian analysis included conservative pundit Mary Katharine Ham.

“I relate to AOC. Literally, every criticism of me boils down to people being disappointed they can’t have sex with me. It is indeed a burden, but one we must bear,” Ms. Ham tweeted.

She also tweeted a Gif from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls” showing the Regina George character, played by Rachel McAdams, saying, “Why are you obsessed with me?”

National Review editor Rich Lowry called it a “classic, if particularly ham-handed, instance of trying to define conservatism into a psychological disorder, a phenomenon we’ve been dealing with for about 50 years.

“The simpler explanation is that the Right, especially the extremely online Right, is so obsessed with AOC because she’s a socialist celebrity and extremely online herself,” Mr. Lowry said in a Saturday op-ed. “That she got criticized for enjoying a getaway in the Florida of Ron DeSantis as her own constituents struggled to find rapid tests among a winter surge needs no elaborate psycho-sexual explanation.”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.



Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Mr. Lowry also pointed out that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was quick to slam Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, when he left for Cancun for a family vacation during last year’s disastrous winter freeze.

The progressive congresswoman’s supporters countered that she was dining outdoors at the trendy Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant in Miami Beach, which would explain why she wasn’t wearing a mask.

“1. Congress is on break so why wouldn’t someone want to go warm?” tweeted blue-check actress Angela Belacamino. “2. Her guy is Irish. 3. Steve Cortes is ugly.”

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Mary Katharine Ham and Ron DeSantis

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.